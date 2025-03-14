Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 14 (ANI): Manipur police and security forces conducted search operations on Thursday, and arrests were made, according to information from Manipur Police.

Security forces apprehended one suspected cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) (Kangleipak) on Thursday in Manipur's Tengnoupal District.

Also Read | Shankar Rao Tatwawadi Dies: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Condole Demise of Veteran RSS Pracharak.

The individual, identified as Moirangtham Ricky Singh, is 22 and hails from Khurai Chairenthong in Imphal East District.

The arrest took place in the general area between Border Pillar (BP) 85 and BP 86, under the jurisdiction of Tengnoupal Police Station.

Also Read | Delhi House Fire: 3 People Safely Rescued After Massive Blaze Breaks Out in East Kailash, Video Shows Raging Flames.

The Manipur Police have been involved in several operations over the past few weeks.

On Monday, the police and security forces in Manipur carried out search operations, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of weapons, based on reports from Manipur Police.

Security forces on Monday arrested two members of the KYKL group from Wangoo Sabal under Kumb-PS, Bishnupur District. The arrested individuals are Pukhrambam Damol Singh (39) and Athokpam Surchandra Singh Khaba alias Rabichandra (42). Two mobile phones and one Aadhaar card each were seized from their possession.

On the same day, an active member of UPPK (United People's Party of Kanglepak), Ningombam Bonbon Singh Shamu (45), from Kerao Wangkhem, Ngartyan Chingkhong under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East District, was arrested. He was involved in extortion and arms transportation. Authorities recovered a .32 pistol with a magazine and OB (eight) nos. of 32 live ammunition from him.

Manipur Police arrested two members of the KCP (PWG) group, Yambem Gushan Naoba (30) and Philem Jenan Singh (32), from Haobam Marak Kersham Leikal under Singjamer-PS, Imphal West District, on March 9. They were engaged in extortion from the public and shops. Security forces seized four 36 HE grenades without detonators, two mobile phones, Rs 260 in cash, and a two-wheeler from them.

Earlier on March 8, police rescued two minor girls--one from Kakching Bazar and the other from Wangbal Laikon, Thoubal district. On the same day, Manipur police arrested two members of the group, Moirangthem Romen Singh (23) of Moirang Bazar Maning Moiranghtem Leikal and Nongmaithem Mohendra Singh (54) of Kakching Thonglan, who were involved in recruiting these minor girls in their organisation RPF/PLA. A scooter and two mobile phones were recovered from them.

The rescued girls were later presented before the Child Welfare Committee, Thoubal, for further proceedings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)