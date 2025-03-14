Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 14 (ANI): In a series of operations, security forces recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives, including 50 weapons, Improvised Devices (IEDs), and grenades across multiple districts in Manipur.

The seizure comes after the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hills and valley districts of Chandel, Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal between March 12 and 13.

The security forces also destroyed bunkers in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The major seizure occurred in Laijang, Chandel district, where the security forces personnel recovered 36 weapons, including 23 improvised mortars (Pompi), three AK-series rifles, one INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle, one carbine, two muzzle-loaded rifles, one .303 rifle, five pistols, along with ammunition and other war-like stores.

In Thoubal district, a joint search operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police resulted in the seizure of seven weapons, including two 9mm carbines, one 12-bore rifle, one single-bore barrel rifle (SBBL), and three pistols.

Another operation in Singjamei of Imphal West district led to the recovery of one mortar, one 12-bore rifle, and one pistol. Meanwhile, in Wangoo of Kakching district, security forces recovered four weapons, comprising one carbine, one .303 rifle, and two single-barrel rifles.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

Earlier, the Manipur police and security officials conducted various search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, the police said on Friday.

During their ongoing security operations, the security agencies recovered various arms, ammunition, rifles, and bulletproof jackets. These included one bolt-action 303 rifle with magazine, 10 INSAS LMG magazines, one INSAS rifle magazine, 13 bulletproof helmets, and six bulletproof jackets.

In a detailed post on 'X', the Manipur police briefly described the items seized during the security operations.

"Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operation, the following items were recovered. i.01(one) Bolt action .303 Rifle with Magazine, 10(ten) nos. of INSAS LMG Magazine, 01(one) INSAS Rifle Magazine, 13(thirteen) nos. of BP Helmet and 06(six) nos. of BP Jacket covers from Pukhao Shantipur hill areas under Sagolmang-PS, Imphal East District", the post read. (ANI)

