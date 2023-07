New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre after a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the Narendra Modi government of turning democracy into "mobocracy".

The Opposition party also urged President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the state.

Kharge said that "humanity has died in Manipur" and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the ethnic violence-hit state in Parliament and tell the nation what happened.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament starts on Thursday.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Modi government and the BJP have changed democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state.

"Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence. If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left in your government, then you should speak about Manipur in the Parliament and tell the nation what happened without blaming others for your dual incompetence -- both at the Centre and the state," he tweeted.

The Congress chief accused PM Modi of having "abdicated" his constitutional responsibility and said, "In this hour of crisis, we stand together with the people of Manipur."

Later speaking with reporters, Kharge said many opposition leaders have given adjournment notices to discuss the Manipur issue. He slammed the prime minister, alleging he has time to go on foreign tours but has no time for Manipur.

"The PM has all the means at his disposal, including helicopter, but has not gone to Manipur... while Rahul Gandhi, who has no such means, went there to listen to people. You have all the facilities of the government but still, why are you not going there (Manipur)?" the Congress chief told reporters.

Slamming the government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it has been 78 days since a full-scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur and 77 days since the ghastly incident where two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped.

It has been 63 days since an FIR was filed against unknown persons and the culprits are still at large, he said.

"The rest of India had little clue that such a horrific incident occurred due to the ongoing Internet ban in Manipur. But it's absolutely inexcusable that the Women and Child Development Minister (Smriti Irani) waited for 76 days to speak to the Manipur CM or even issue a statement," Ramesh said in his long Twitter post.

"Was the Union government, the home minister or the prime minister not aware of this? When will the Modi government stop acting like all is well?" he said.

The Congress leader asked when will the Manipur chief minister be replaced. He also sought to know how many more such incidents have been suppressed.

"As the Monsoon Session (of Parliament) starts today, INDIA will demand answers. Break your silence prime minister!" the Congress leader said.

Addressing a press conference, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza slammed Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani for just tweeting on the issue and said she should be ashamed.

An emotional D'Souza lashed out at the government and held Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Irani responsible for the Manipur incident.

"I would like to remind Smriti Irani that before coming to power, you had said in Parliament that when such incidents against women take place, an all-party meeting should be called. You were giving suggestions to the then government and when you are in power why are you silent on Manipur," she asked.

"I appeal to President Droupadi Murmu, you are a woman and a tribal, your silence on this matter is not appropriate. Please impose President's rule. By imposing President's rule, the situation of Manipur can be improved," D'Souza said.

Addressing the presser alongside D'Souza, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, "Our souls are shaken even by just thinking about the inhuman treatment meted out to women in Manipur."

"Even after giving the harshest punishment to the criminals, will we be able to restore the dignity of those women? I am asking all people sitting in the House -- Will this be called a game of politics? Will it be called 'all is well'? Today the question is why is the prime minister silent?" Ranjan said.

There has been brutality with women and the opposition coalition INDIA is demanding answers from the government, she said.

On Wednesday night, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said "INDIA (opposition coalition) will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked" in the northeastern state.

Gandhi's remarks came after the video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women being paraded naked in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants.

"We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Manipur situation where violence since May 3 has led to several deaths.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the Monsoon Session of Parliament but termed a "caveat for disruption" the opposition's demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

