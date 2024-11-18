Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over probe into three cases linked to violence against civilians that have disrupted the public order in Manipur. The State government transferred the three cases to NIA on the orders issued by Union Home Ministry.

The Manipur police on Sunday imposed a curfew in both districts of Imphal following the killings of six people. The administration also suspended internet in seven districts of the State.

The authorities have imposed a curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East in light of the recent tense situation here. Sparse movements of vehicles can be seen on the streets with deployment of security personnel. Security has also been tightened outside Chief Minister Biren Singh's residence and Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing unrest in the Manipur, which has led to the loss of six lives, widespread displacement of communities, and the destruction of ancestral properties.

"We strongly condemn the violence and urge all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue, reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts. The current situation is not only destabilising for the people of Manipur but poses a serious threat to the harmony and security of the entire Northeastern region," it said in a statement.

The NPCC urged the Union government to take immediate and decisive actions to restore law and order. The committe also appealed to the people of Manipur to refrain from violence and work collectively towards unity and peace.

Manipur police officials have arrested 23 individuals who were part of the mob involved in the alleged "ransacking and arson of the houses," said Manipur Police on Sunday.

These individuals were arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts of the state. Additionally, the police officials have recovered one .32 pistol, seven rounds of SBBL, and eight mobile phones from their possession, the police said.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

