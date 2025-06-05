Senapati (Manipur) [India], June 5 (ANI): In the lush hills of Senapati district, a quiet revolution in organic farming is taking root, led by determined farmers and young visionaries. With its cool climate and rich biodiversity, Manipur is emerging as a model state for sustainable agriculture, especially in floriculture and organic fruit farming.

At the heart of this movement is 28-year-old Chokhone, a dynamic entrepreneur from Mao, whose efforts have turned the region into a flourishing hub of dried flower cultivation. "We have around seven to eight hundred dedicated farmers growing flowers across various villages in the Mao area. Our dried flowers are now sold in 17 states across India," she said.

Also Read | 'BJP Indulging in Politics Over Dead Bodies': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy During RCB Victory Celebrations.

Known as the 'Land of Flowers', Mao blooms with cosmos, orchids, strawflowers, and irises. Local farmers, many of them women, are capitalising on the growing demand for decorative and medicinal flowers. One such farmer, Kaini, proudly held up a bunch of vibrant statice blooms. "They come in different colours. A bunch sells for one hundred rupees, highlighting the direct benefits to rural households," she said.

The floriculture venture has not only brought economic prosperity but also created significant employment opportunities, transforming once-subsistence farming into profitable green enterprises.

Also Read | Bakrid Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on June 06 and June 07 Due To Eid-ul-Adha? Check Details.

Meanwhile, over 150 km away, another inspiring story is unfolding at Manipur University. A team of eleven students, driven by a shared vision for sustainability, launched an organic watermelon farm using fully natural methods. "We started after getting permission from the Vice Chancellor," said Laishram Chandramani, a student leader. "It only takes 120 days to harvest, and we can earn a good income."

This youthful initiative stands as a beacon of innovation and eco-conscious enterprise. Together, the success stories from Senapati and Imphal underscore Manipur's commitment to a healthier, greener future through organic farming, one flower and fruit at a time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)