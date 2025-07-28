New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, who were part of the delegations India sent to partner countries to highlight its stand against cross-border terrorism, would not be among Congress speakers during debate on after Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, sources said.

The sources said while Manish Tewari had sent a request to the party to speak during the debate, Tharoor apparently conveyed unwillingness as his stance during the visit abroad of the delegation would be at variance with the party's strong stance against the government on aspects related to the military operation to hit target infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Tharoor led one of the all-party delegations.

Also Read | Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: 25-Year-Old Man Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Shuttle at Nagole Stadium in Telangana, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sources said the party has picked up some other leaders who will represent it during the 16-hour debate. They said Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition on Lok Sabha, is likely to speak tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Tharoor gave a cryptic reply when asked if he would take part in the debate.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Plans To Launch App-Based Auto, Taxi, and E-Bike Services Soon, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

"Maunvrat, maunvrat," Tharoor told reporters.

In his remarks during the debate, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Operation Sindoor marks a new face and a new normal in India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

He rejected claims of any third-party mediation in cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and also said that at no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there "any linkage with trade and what was going on".

Jaishankar said there are 193 nations in the United Nations and only three countries, apart from Pakistan, opposed Operation Sindoor.

The Minister, who gave point by point rebuttal to the points raised by opposition, said India brought out to the international community Pakistan's long-standing use of cross-border terrorism.

He rejected opposition criticism of government following US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediation in ending hostilities between India and Pakistan.

He said there was no call between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17.

Jaishankar said that on May 9, US Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning of a massive Pakistani attack in the next few hours.

"Prime Minister, in his response, made it very clear that if such an attack happens, it would meet with an appropriate response from us. That attack took place and was foiled by our Armed Forces, and I think the House should collectively appreciate the performance of the Armed Forces in foiling what was a massive attack on the 9th and 10th of May. Our response, which the Prime Minister promised, was delivered, and it was delivered with devastating effect. I don't have to say anything. Every member has seen satellite pictures of Pakistani airfields. You can see from the state of those airfields, which is shown by the pictures, what was our answer," the Union Minister said.

India carried out Operation Sindoor on early on May 7 in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Jainshankar said with Pakistan keen on ending military action, India had made it clear that such a request should come from that country's DGMO.

"On the 10th of May, we received phone calls sharing the impression of other countries that Pakistan was ready to cease the fighting. Our position was, if Pakistan was ready, we needed to get this as a request from the Pakistani side through the DGMO channel. That is exactly how that request came. Now, I want to make two things very clear. One, at no stage in any conversation with the United States was there any linkage with trade and what was going on. Secondly, there was no call between the Prime Minister and President Trump from the 22nd of April when President Trump called up to convey his sympathy, and the 17th of June when he called up Prime Minister in Canada to explain why he could not meet," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)