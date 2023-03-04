New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Manisha Saxena has been appointed as director general of tourism in the tourism ministry, a personnel ministry order issued on Saturday said.

Saxena is a 1996 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Mizoram-Goa-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Meenakshi Negi, a 1989 batch Indian Forest Service officer of Karnataka cadre, has been named as member secretary, National Commission for Women (NCW).

Khilli Ram Meena, a 1993 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be the additional secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Meena is at present additional secretary and financial advisor, Ministry of Rural Development.

