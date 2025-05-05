New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a resurfaced video where a Sikh youth in the US is seen questioning the Congress over its association with leaders accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"A video of Rahul Gandhi, which was suppressed, is surfacing now. In this video, a Sikh youth is seen asking him why people like Kamalnath and Jagdish Tytler, who were involved in the Sikh massacre in 1984, are still in the Congress," said Sirsa.

"I felt sad and regretful on seeing that Rahul Gandhi is still sitting in the same arrogance and hateful thinking," he continued. "I am sad that whatever the Congress did in 1980, even today that person is not ready to apologize for it."

Sirsa said questions about Congress' continued association with these leaders are now being raised globally. "I want to tell him today that now even Sikhs in America are asking you when you will expel Kamalnath and Jagdish Tytler from your party. You are giving them protection, so it is clear how much hatred you had for us in your heart."

He said, "Hatred will remain for us in Congress and the Gandhi family. This is what your video makes clear."

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a clip from the purported video of Gandhi's recent visit to the US.

"You haven't reconciled with the Sikhs," a young man tells Rahul Gandhi to his face, reminding him of the unfounded fear-mongering he engaged in during his last visit to the US. It is quite unprecedented that Rahul Gandhi is now being ridiculed not just in India, but around the world," Malviya posted on X.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh took a potshot at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for referring to Lord Ram and other deities as "mythological".

"Lord Ram is not a myth, but the country's soul. Every being has Ram. If you wear the spectacles of Italy, how would you find Lord Ram?" Chugh told ANI.

Citing renowned poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's famous couplet, Chugh accused Rahul Gandhi of "insulting" Lord Ram and the Sanatan Dharma. Labelling the Congress as "Ram Virodhi", he criticised the opposition party for boycotting the consecration of Ram temple and denying the deity's existence earlier.

"Jab nash manuj par chhata hai, pahle vivek mar jata hai. Congress leader 'Mandbuddhi' Rahul Gandhi has always insulted Lord Ram, Indian culture, and Sanatan. This is the same Congress which boycotted the consecration of Ram temple. In 2007, they submitted an affidavit that Lord Ram didn't exist. This is the 'Ram Virodhi' ideology of Congress," he said.

Speaking on the ban on all imports from Pakistan, Chugh said, "We welcome the ban on all types of imports from Pakistan, which is a diplomatic attack by PM Modi's government. Those who spread terrorism will not find a place in India's market. This decision is not only commercial but also diplomatic...India not only responds but also takes action... This is a welcome step. Congress governments adopted a soft approach towards Pakistan for decades...But this is PM Modi's government, there will be neither trade nor dealings with those who support terrorism." (ANI)

