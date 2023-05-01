New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' has transformed the country's mindset and initiated mass movements towards various social causes such as cleanliness, women empowerment, yoga and protecting the environment, according to a BJP-linked think tank's report.

Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) directors Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a senior BJP leader, and Sumeet Bhasin presented the report to party national president J P Nadda on Monday, the BJP said in a statement, a day after the 100th episode of the programme was broadcast.

The radio broadcast has "transformed the country's mindset and inculcated a positive outlook amongst the people," the report, titled "Mann Ki Baat Se Jan Ki Baat", said.

"Through powerful and inspiring messages coupled with a practice of open dialogue, Prime Minister Modi has reformed the mindset of people, helping tackle issues like drug-abuse and chronic exam-related stress amongst students, etc.," it said.

It was through 'Mann Ki Baat' that "a sense of resilience and unity was maintained and sustained in the face of adversities brought by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic," the report said.

It added that the programme has ensured the prime minister's vision of 'Sabka Sath and Sabka Vikas' through 'Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vishwas'.

"'Mann Ki Baat has brought significant transformation in the Indian demographic, initiating mass movements towards various social causes ranging from 'swachhata', environment protection, promotion of 'Make in India' products like khadi, women empowerment to yoga, etc., showcasing India's 'Jan Shakti'," the report said.

Many of these issues are linked with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it added.

The report claimed that the prime minister's appeals during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme to promote khadi have resulted in manifold increase in its production (115 per cent) and sales (179 per cent) from 2013 to 2020, directly resulting in the empowerment of artisans and weavers involved in its production.

The increase in the production of khadi gave a "significant boost" to the income of artisans and weavers by 33 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, it added.

Through the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, the report said, the prime minister promoted the "Indian way of life".

"The prime minister has celebrated India's cultural richness and diversity, reinvigorating India's ancient soul. The PM has celebrated India's luminary figures, propagated the teachings and learnings of various ancient texts and different religions and festivals," the report said.

He promoted tourism, illustrating the beauty of "incredible India", and revived the tourism sector through people's participation, it added.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme has helped identify exam-related stress as a chronic problem, urging students to find their inner selves rather than succumbing to external and unhealthy pressure, the report said.

"This has transformational potential for the youth of the country," it noted.

Through the monthly radio programme, the report said, the prime minister has sought to transform how the general public looks at specially-abled persons.

"PM Modi urged the nation to recognise the specially-abled population as 'divyang' due to their inherent divinity and considerable achievements, showcasing their strong will towards life," it said.

The prime minister has motivated the youth through 'Mann Ki Baat' to become self-reliant and focus on skill development, and also promoted the start-up culture in the country along with a special emphasis on developing industry-related skills, the report said.

BJP president Nadda said the prime minister through 'Mann Ki Baat' has tied the country and the society together, and inspired and encouraged people with his "soulful dialogue" with them.

"'Mann Ki Baat' has become a medium to celebrate the collective spirit of the people of India and has shed light on their inspiring life journeys," he said.

