Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to "eliminate its political opponents through the faulty execution" of the proposed delimitation exercise and asserted that all like-minded parties will join hands against this attempt to "muzzle" democracy.

A row has erupted over the exercise with an all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu opposing the population-based delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Replying to a question on delimitation, Mann alleged the "undemocratic methodology" adopted by the Union government raises suspicions about the intent of the BJP.

"Tactically, the (parliamentary) seats of states where the BJP and its allies are weak are being reduced whereas the seats in those states where BJP's divisive agenda is blooming are being enhanced, he alleged.

All like-minded parties will join hands against this "repression" of the Union government to "muzzle" democracy, the Punjab chief minister said here.

Mann said the AAP has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on this matter. "Their two ministers are coming to meet us. We are trying to find out how many seats they (BJP-led Centre) want to increase and in which areas."

"We have deputed our officers on this and we will come to know how many seats will increase or decrease in Punjab," said Mann while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the flagging off a Finland visit by a batch of 72 teachers.

Notably, Stalin had earlier proposed that the 1971 Census be the basis for the delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies for 30 years starting 2026.

A few days ago, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa expressed serious concern over the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies due in 2026 and called on leaders of all political parties in the state to discuss the pros and cons of the same and, if need be, strongly oppose it jointly.

"It is not only the southern states that would face the severe consequences but the sword of delimitation is also hanging over the northern states. Since we belong to Punjab, the leaders of all the political parties of Punjab should come to a single platform to figure out what we could do about it," Bajwa had said.

