Srinagar, May 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a Unified Headquarters meeting at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday to review the current security scenario in the Union Territory and that for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was attended by top officials from civil administration, police and other security forces.

Sinha congratulated the armed forces, security agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police for Operation Sindoor and successfully neutralising terrorists in the past few days, an spokesman said.

He directed the security agencies to carry out precise, intelligence-led operations to neutralise terrorists and dismantle support cells, and discussed key strategies and broader counter-terrorism approaches to achieve the goal of 'terror-free J-K'.

He also reviewed the security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra scheduled from July 3 to August 9 this year.

Sinha directed the senior officials of armed forces, Central Reserve Police Force, intelligence agencies and J-K Police to take all necessary action to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage season.

