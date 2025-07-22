New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A call from a man to confirm joining formalities for a 'job' in the Ministry of Tourism has uncovered an employment scam in which fraudsters issued forged job offer letters bearing the name and fabricated letterhead of a senior IAS officer in the ministry, according to an FIR lodged with Delhi Police.

The matter came to light on June 18 when a man from Uttarakhand contacted the Ministry of Tourism to confirm joining formalities for a ‘driver's job' at The Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri, an India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) entity, the FIR registered at the Parliament Street police station on June 21 by a ministry official said.

“On June 18, Manish Panwar telephonically contacted our office seeking clarification on the joining formalities for a purported job as a driver at The Ashok in Chanakyapuri,” the FIR said.

Panwar was in possession of a fraudulent offer letter, which bore the name and an inaccurately reproduced version of the official designation of additional secretary and director general in the Ministry of Tourism.

No immediate reaction was available from the officials of the tourism ministry.

“This document is entirely fabricated and has not been issued from our office. It appears to be part of a broader scheme designed to defraud unsuspecting individuals through false employment promises, using forged government credentials,” the FIR said.

The forged letter not only involved impersonation and forgery but also posed a serious threat to the reputation of the Ministry of Tourism and the Government of India, it added.

Taking note of the matter, police have registered a case under sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), and 340(2) (using forged documents or electronic records) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A senior police officer said that an investigation has been launched and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused involved in the scam.

