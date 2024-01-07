Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) Sub Zonal Office and Central Drug Testing Laboratory (CDTL) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday.

Mandaviya also laid the foundation stone for various facilities in AIIMS Bhopal and inaugurated a slew of other facilities in Madhya Pradesh which include 190 Pharmaceutical Industries, 55 WHO-GMP Complied Manufacturing Units, 163 Blood Centres, 12 Manufacturing Units having Written Confirmation, 12 Volume Parenteral Units, 9 Private Drugs Testing Laboratory, 1 Vaccine Manufacturing Unit and a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Facility in Pithampur.

Before this, Dr Mandaviya also addressed the 75th Foundation Day ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore.

Expressing his elation at the inauguration of the CDSCO Sub-Zonal office and CDTL, Dr Mandaviya said that "monitoring the quality of medicines through the CDSCO Sub-Zonal office will ensure access to high-quality medicines to the citizens and provide ease of doing business for the stakeholders of pharmaceutical industries of Madhya Pradesh through the regulatory functions of CDSCO".

He further said that "CDTL and Sub-Zonal Office at CDSCO Bhawan, Indore will be entrusted with various responsibilities of regulation of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices. This will ensure proper implementation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Acts and Rules made to ensure the safety and welfare of patients and for better coordination with State Drug Controller Organizations."

The Central Drug Testing Laboratory has high-quality laboratory services available for testing drugs, which will ensure essential and high-quality medicines to improve the health of the citizens of the country and Madhya Pradesh. It consists of 12 HPLCs, 1 GLC, 1 UV Spectrophotometer and other instruments. The medicine samples will be tested and analysed in the laboratory following standard testing procedures.

The Union Health Minister also inaugurated 6 new health facilities at AIIMS Bhopal which include a Drone Station, Dexa Scan Suit, Gym Complex, Trauma & Emergency Operation Theatre Complex, Cobas 5800 System for Viral Load Assay (First Installation in India) and a Private Ward Complex (16 fully Furnished Private Rooms). He highlighted that "it is the dream of Prime Minister" that AIIMS should be opened in all states of the country on the lines of AIIMS New Delhi.

In the last 10 years, 17 AIIMS have been opened bringing the total number of AIIMS to 23 in the country." He stated that AIIMS Bhopal will provide health facilities for the entire state and holds special importance for things like Clinical Protocol, Reference Standards and Benchmarking in health services."

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebration of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Dr Mandaviya said, "The name of the institute is associated with respected Mahatma Gandhi. Inspired by the principles given by respected Bapu, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has gifted a new education policy to the country. The government has started work on the principle of One District One Medical College to convert all districts in the country into Ayushman districts."

"With the opening of a medical college, a huge system is created to monitor health and public health in that district. When we claim that we will eradicate TB by the year 2025 and today, Kala-azar and leprosy are also on the verge of extinction, it means that it is the responsibility of these medical colleges to free the respective districts in which they are situated from all these diseases," he further stated.

During the occasion, Dr Mandaviya also inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College alumni network and released a postal stamp and diamond jubilee souvenir of the institute. He also released the book "Essential Pediatrics", written in Hindi by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. (ANI)

