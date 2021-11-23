Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) The minimum temperature on Tuesday went below 10 degrees Celsius in various cities in Rajasthan, including Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh, Pilani, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar, a meteorological department spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, a drop in temperature has been recorded in some cities as cloud cover got cleared. However, most places in the state have recorded minimum temperature around the normal range.

The lowest temperature in the state was 1.8 degrees Celsius at Fatehpur in Sikar. Apart from this, the minimum temperature in Sikar was 5.6 deg C, Churu 5.9 deg C, Hanumangarh 6.7 deg C, Pilani 7.5 deg C, Nagaur 7.7 deg C, Sri Ganganagar 9.7 deg C, Ajmer 10.2 deg C, Tonk 10.5 deg C, Sawai Madhopur recorded 11.5 deg C, and Jaipur 11.6 deg C.

Other places recorded minimum temperatures ranging between 12.2 to 15.6 deg C.

Maximum temperature was recorded in the range of 27.2 deg C to 30.8 deg C at most places in the state.

According to the spokesman, fog was recorded in Chittorgarh and Kota.

Weather will remain clear in the coming days in the state and there is a possibility of slight change in the temperature, the spokesperson further said.

