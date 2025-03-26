Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Wednesday said during the last 10 years, many initiatives have been taken by the School Education Department to increase access to quality education and improve the education outcomes of government schools.

He said 14,295 government schools are functioning in the state.

Dhanda said a total budget provision of Rs 19,855.92 crore has been made for the Education Department in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, Dhanda said the state government is making continuous efforts to meet the shortage of teachers in government schools.

Education Minister Dhanda was replying to a calling attention motion of some opposition MLAs, who alleged that government schools in the state are in a pitiable condition due to severe shortage of teachers, dilapidated buildings and lack of basic infrastructure.

To meet the shortage of teachers, Dhanda said a demand letter was sent to Haryana Public Service Commission in July 2024 regarding filling up of total 4,780 posts of PGT teachers of various subjects and against this demand letter, recommendations for 1704 posts have been received this year to the department and the process of issuing appointment letters has been started, which will be completed before the start of next academic session.

He said the infrastructure of all the government schools in the state was reviewed in financial year 2023-24 and on the basis of the number of students in all the schools, classrooms, other rooms and boundary walls were assessed.

Dhanda said a total amount of Rs 473.44 crore was released for strengthening the infrastructure. So far, in this current financial year, an amount of Rs 306.84 crore has been sanctioned. The remaining amount will be made available soon, he said.

He said at present, basic facilities such as drinking water, separate toilets for boys and girls and electricity connection are available in all the government schools of the state.

