Malkangiri (Odisha), Jan 24 (PTI) A woman activist of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit surrendered before the Odisha Police in the presence of BSF officers in Malkangiri district on Sunday, police said.

The surrendered Maoist, identified as Lacchi Khara, was a member of the outfit's Andhra Odisha Border Committee. She had joined the organisation a year ago and worked as a member of the village militia, a police officer said.

She was surrounded during a recent operation by security forces in Swabhiman Anchal and was given an opportunity to surrender, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari said.

The former Maoist said she was planning to surrender before the police as she was disappointed with the leaders' discrimination towards women and alleged they were physically and mentally harassed, a police statement said.

She will get monetary assistance to build a house, study and get trained in a trade or vocation of her will, the SP said.

