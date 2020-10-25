Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Maoists on Sunday allegedly killed a man, who was their courier, after holding him in captivity for 10 days in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said.

The deceased, identified as Eeshwar from the neighbouring Mulugu district, was strangulated to death, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said, adding that the body was found in the Charla forest area.

Also Read | Delhi Police ASI Suspended, 2 Constables Sent to District Lines After 45-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Dies in Police Custody.

"According to the information we received, the deceased was working for the ultras. According to his family members, he was being pressured by the Maoists to execute other works, which he refused to do," the police official told PTI.

He said Eeshwar was held captive by the extremists for the last 10 days.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2022: Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies to Contest Polls Together, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

The reason for the death is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)