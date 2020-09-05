Jhargam (WB), Sep 5 (PTI) The West Bengal director general of police and other senior officials of the force Saturday held a high-level meeting at Jhargram district to review the security situation in the wake of Maoists posters being found in the area recently, officials said.

DGP Virendra, the ADG, IG (western range) and Jhargram superintendent od police along with state intelligence bureau officials participated in the meeting.

"Various aspects of security, including troop deployment in the area were discussed. The DGP later visited few nearby areas," a senior police official said.

A few purported Maoist posters were found in tribal Jhargram district on Friday, police said.

The posters, found in the Hadra Mor area of Belpahari, had threatened a contractor to stop the construction of a road.

A few Maoist posters had been found at Bhulobheda area of the district before Independence Day asking people to boycott the celebrations.

Superintendent of police Amit Kumar Bharat Rathor had said that investigations are on to find out those who had left the posters at Belpahari.

Police said they have also detected the movement of some "outsiders" in Dhangikusum area recently. Besides, shots were fired outside the house of a person who received a purported threat letter from the Maoists in Ponchapani area .

The events have created panic among the people of the area, which was once a hotbed of Left wing extremism.

Local TMC leaders, however, claimed that the incidents were part of a conpiracy, while state BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC was helping Maoists regain their ground to contain the growth of the saffron party in the area.

"Since last year (2019) when BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in the area, TMC has been helping Maoists to regain ground in the area. The appointment of former PCAPA leader Chhatradhar Mahato in TMC state committee is a proof of it," Ghosh said.

Refuting the allegations, senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said the allegations are "baseless".

"It was the TMC government of Mamata Banerjee, which freed the Junglemahal area from the Maoist terror in 2011-12. So these allegations are completely baseless," Roy said.

Mahato, who was inducted into the TMC state committee in July was a prominent leader of the Lalgarh movement that was spearheaded by People's Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA) and backed by Maoists in the late 2000s. He was set free in February this year following a reduction of his life term to 10 years by Calcutta High Court for his good conduct.

He has been named in several cases related to alleged Maoist activities with charges levelled under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

