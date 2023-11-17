Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Jalna in Maharashtra reportedly seeking reservation for the Maratha community, a police official said on Friday.

She hanged herself in a room in her house in Someshwar area on Thursday and left behind a chit in which she had purportedly written that the Maratha community must get quota and that "my words must not go waste", the official said.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Leader KTR Asks Voters in Jubilee Hills Constituency To Play Cricket With Mohammed Azharuddin, but Don't Vote for Him (Watch Video).

"The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police came to know about the incident on Friday morning," he added.

An accidental death report has been registered at Limbgaon police station and further probe was underway, he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Objected Body Shaming at Gym, Youth Attacked by Three in Hebbal, One Accused Arrested, Search on For Two.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)