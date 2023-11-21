Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): MAS Holding's Chairman, Mahesh Amalean on Monday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and told him about the company's interest in setting up an integrated textile and apparel manufacturing facility in Odisha.

Amalean informed Patnaik about his company's portfolio. The project can provide employment to more than 5,000 people.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said that all possible support would be provided to the company for investment in Odisha.

It was suggested to invite the apparel company to set up a textile unit in the Khordha region.

Support will be available in terms of skilling and industrial eco-system development. The state will provide suitable land and also facilitate the necessary tie-ups to establish supply chains and skill development centres, he added.

MAS Holdings is a top global apparel company providing high-end apparel solutions for the world's leading apparel brands.

Headquartered in Sri Lanka, the company has 53 manufacturing units in 16 countries, providing employment to about one lakh people.

It has design and development hubs in New York, London, Hong Kong and Colombo. It supplies its products to some leading brands like Nike, Decathlon, Jockey, Calvin Klein, Marks & Spencer and many others. (ANI)

