Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Amid a spike in Covid cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has made face masks mandatory in three districts of the Union Territory, officials said on Tuesday.

The number for active Covid cases, which had dropped to just below 50 towards the end of May, rose to nearly 1,200 on Monday. While Srinagar has 390 active cases, Jammu has 519.

According to officials, wearing of face masks has been made compulsory in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, they said.

