Gurugram, Sep 10 (PTI) A 38-year-old mason died after allegedly falling from the 19th floor of a tower at an under-construction site in Sector 65 here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident happened on Wednesday around 5.30 pm when the mason identified as Manoj Shah, a native of district Champaran in Bihar, was repairing a lift in one of the under-construction towers.

Family members of the deceased have alleged there were no safety measures at the site.

"Manoj died due to negligence of the contractor and builder as they had not provided him with any safety equipment like safety belt, helmet or shoes. For the death of my relative only the construction company ACC private limited and Builder Company M3M is responsible," complainant Shivbalak Kumar, brother-in-law of the victim, alleged.

Shah was rushed to a civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the contractor and the developer of the project under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 304-A (death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of IPC at Sector 65 police station.

"We are investigating the matter with all aspects. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO of sector 65 police station.

