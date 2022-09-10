Lucknow, September 10: Following a letter from the Centre, the UP government has issued directions to all departments to observe one-day state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. As per the UP government's instructions issued in the letter of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India the national flag will be flown at half-mast in a state of mourning. No official work will be done during state mourning. Queen Elizabeth II had passed away on Thursday.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," reads a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Scotland. Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life". India Declares One-day National Mourning on Sunday.

The Queen was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty's health". Buckingham palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.

