Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 1 (ANI): In a significant administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan, the state government's Personnel Department has released the transfer list of multiple Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS).

On Friday, IAS officer Ashutosh Pednekar, from the 2002 batch, has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Government, Tribal Area Development Department, succeeding Bhanu Prakash of the 2003 batch. Prakash has been transferred to the position of Secretary to the Higher Technical Education Department.

IAS Rajiv Kumar from the 2004 cadre is the new Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner, being transferred from being the Secretary of Finance (Revenue) department. The new Finance (Revenue) Department Secretary is going to be Kumar Pal Gautama, of the 2009 cadre.

IAS Pragya Kewalramani is among the officers transferred to new roles, with her new appointment as the Divisional Commissioner of Udaipur, among other changes.

IPS officer Kishan Sahay Meena has been transferred to be the Inspector General Of Police, Human Rights in the police headquarters in Jaipur. will take over as the new Deputy Director of the Rajasthan Police Academy. IPS Ranjita Shani has been transferred to be the Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) in Jaipur, following her transfer from the position of Superintendent of Police in Dausa.

IFS Vijay N of 2003 cadre will now serve as the new Secretary of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, in addition to being an ex-officio member secretary of the SEIAA in the state.

IFS officer Pawan Kumar Upadhyay of the 1992 cadre has been transferred as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration) and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coordination) in Jaipur. He is replacing Shika Mehra, in turn, Mehra has been transferred to be the Principal Chief Forest Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of the state.

RAS officer Ramlal Gurjar has been transferred as the Additional Commissioner, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor in Jaipur, succeeding Navneet Kumar, who has been transferred as the Revenue Appeal Officer in Barmer.

In total, the Rajasthan government has transferred 53 IAS officers, 113 RAS officers, 34 IPS officers, and 34 IFS officers. (ANI)

