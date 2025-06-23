New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall near Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar area on Monday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The DFS has rushed 18 fire tenders to the spot and the process of dousing flames continues.

Also Read | Bezos Wedding in Venice Draws Greenpeace Protest.

"We received a call regarding a fire at 8.47 pm at Golden Banquet Hall opposite DLF Moti Nagar Delhi. A total of 18 fire tenders rushed to the site. Further details awaited," said the DFS chief Atul Garg.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)