New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi on Thursday night.

The process of extinguishing the fire is underway. As per information, a total of 32 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported till now.

The Fire Department is using remote control fire fighting machine to douse the fire.

"A total of 32 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported till now. Remote control fire fighting machine also used to douse the fire," said the Fire Department.

The main building, which caught fire in Chandini Chowk, is collapsing slowly as two floors are completely damaged, former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who visited the incident site said.

He informed that the fire tenders and police are at the site and efforts are being put to douse the flames.

The call was received at 9:19 pm. More than 30 fire tenders, including one unmanned firefighter, were pressed into service, informed the Fire Department.

"Fire has not been brought under control so far. Two floors have been damaged. No casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is not known yet," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

"Efforts are underway to prevent the fire from spreading so it does not damage adjacent buildings," the former Union Minister added.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

