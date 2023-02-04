Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the dumping ground in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening.

There was no report of any injury in the fire till the time of filing this report.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttar Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Shamli, No Casualty Reported.

"The fire broke out at 7.30 pm. Seven fire tenders are at the spot. The fire is under control now and no casualties have been reported. The reason of fire is not yet known," said Anil Chavan, an officer of Turbhe police station.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Supreme Court Seeks Response From Centre, State Govts on Plea To Transfer Religious Conversion Cases From High Courts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)