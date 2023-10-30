Visuals from the bus depot in Bengaluru (Image/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): A massive fire erupted near PES University in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru on Monday.

Private buses parked in a bus depot in Bengaluru's Veerabhadranagar caught fire in the incident.

Also Read | 'Who Will Take Responsibility for Frequent Train Accidents in Country?': RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams Centre Over Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Nice Road at the private bus depot in Veerabhadranagar.

No injuries or casualties have been reported. The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained.

Also Read | 'When Will Railways Come out of Slumber?': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Andhra Pradesh Train Accident.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)