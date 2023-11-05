Nashik, Nov 5 (PTI) A major fire raged through two companies situated in an industrial area on the outskirts of Nashik city in Maharashtra on Sunday evening, officials said.

Nothing can be said as of now if anyone is trapped inside the factories located in the Shinde MIDC area situated on Shinde-Naigaon Road alongside the Nashik-Pune highway, a Fire Brigade official told PTI.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Case: Online Betting App Owner Shubham Soni Claims He Was Advised by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel To Go to UAE (Watch Videos).

The Fire Brigade received a call at around 7.52 PM that a major fire had broken out in Unico Chemical Company and Tirupati Industries. Upon getting the information, the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

Prima facie, the fire erupted in the chemical unit which manufactures paint and spread to the adjacent plant. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is on, the official said, adding that efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control.

Also Read | Mahadev Online Book App, 21 Other Betting Apps Banned by Government Amid ED's Money Laundering Probe.

“It may take some time to douse the huge fire. Nothing can be said whether anyone is trapped inside,” the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)