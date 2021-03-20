Ahmedabad, Mar 19 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a packaging material manufacturing unit in Vatva industrial area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday night, prompting authorities to declare it a 'brigade call', officials said.

The blaze, which started at 8:30pm, was still raging, with drums filled with printing ink exploding at regular intervals, though there were no reports of any injury, said Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt.

"We have declared it a brigade call, which means all available fire tending vehicles, machinery and personnel near the area must arrive for dousing operations. We have deployed 45 fire tenders and over 150 men to tackle the massive fire," Bhatt said.

He said it was difficult to say when the blaze would be brought under control and the focus at the point was to ensure it does not spread to other industrial units in the vicinity.

