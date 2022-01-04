Amaravati, Jan 4 (PTI) In a spike in new COVID-19 infections, Andhra Pradesh registered 334 fresh cases on Tuesday, the highest in a day after November 10, 2021.

Also Read | Delhi Logs 5,481 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Since May 16.

Consequently, the number of active Covid-19 cases shot up to 1,516, an increase of 238 in a day. The state had recorded 122 new cases yesterday.

Also Read | Molnupiravir, COVID-19 Antiviral Drug, Launched in India at Rs 1,399 For Mild to Moderate Infection.

The state reported 95 recoveries and one death in the 24 hours ending 9 am today, according to the latest bulletin.

The cumulative Covid-19 positive cases climbed to 20,77,942, recoveries to 20,61,927 and deaths 14,499, the bulletin said.

Visakhapatnam district appears to be emerging as the latest hotspot as it reported 80 fresh cases in a day. The district now has 306 active cases, the highest in the state.

Chittoor registered 55, Krishna 50, Guntur 39, Anantapuramu 29, East Godavari 17, West Godavari 16, Srikakulam 15 and SPS Nellore 14 new cases.

Kurnool added seven while Kadapa, Prakasam and Vizianagaram logged four each in 24 hours. SPS Nellore district reported the lone Covid-19 death in the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said a whole genome-sequencing centre has been established at the Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada, the first such in the state and the second in the country after Kerala.

The lab would help detect different mutants or variants of coronavirus.

Bhaskar said Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology was providing technical support for the lab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)