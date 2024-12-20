Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): The bone-chilling cold in North India has left people shivering and worried about the well-being of the deities. Consequently, the devotees are taking extra steps to shield Lord Krishna from the extreme cold in the temples of Mathura.

In a unique display of devotion, devotees in Vrindavan have been dressing Lord Krishna, also known as Thakur Ji, in warm clothing. Devotees dress their deities in woolens, including gloves, socks, mufflers, and quilts, to provide warmth.

Additionally, to regulate the temperature around the deities, many are even using space heaters. The demand for these heaters has surged so much that stores in the area have already run out of stock.

As the country endures freezing temperatures, people are finding ways to stay warm by covering themselves in heavy clothing and sitting by fires.

Prominent temples such as Banke Bihari, Radha Ballabh, and ISKCON in Mathura have seen devotees dressing the deities in warm clothes.

A woman from Punjab visiting the temple expressing her deep faith said, "Just like we take care of ourselves, we must take care of our Laddu Gopal too."

The surge in demand for winter clothing has also been noticeable in the local shops. One garment seller mentioned that various warm clothing has been flying off the shelves, with yellow clothes for Lord Krishna and blue for Radha being particularly popular.

A dress seller in the area said, "Now if this is not called faith, then what should it be called? People who are keeping God in warm clothes along with themselves in this shivering cold."

He added, "Someone has rightly said that 'Jaaki rahi bhaavna jaisi prabhu dekhi tin moorat taisi'. That is, whatever form you see God in, he appears in that form." (ANI)

