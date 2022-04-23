Mathura (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Authorities of Shahi Idgah Masjid here on Friday said they have decided to regulate the use of loudspeakers in the mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple.

“Three loudspeakers in the mosque have been dismantled and only one loudspeaker is functional at low pitch,” Tanveer Ahmad, secretary of Shahi Idgah Masjid, said.

He said it has been ensured that the sound of the loudspeaker functional in the mosque does not go beyond the boundaries of the structure.

It is a step to maintain harmony for which Mathura is known, Ahmad said.

On the appeal of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the use of loudspeakers in shrines of both Hindu and Muslim communities, the loudspeaker playing devotional music in the morning atop Bhagwat Bhavan temple of Sri Krishna Janmasthan was dismantled on Wednesday, Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said.

The pitch of the lone loudspeaker used inside Bhagwat Bhavan temple has been kept to optimum minimum level so that it does not come out of the four walls of the temple, he said.

