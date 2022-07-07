Mathura (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A court here fixed July 11 as the next date for hearing in a Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case.

The court will hear arguments of parties on the maintainability of the case and the plea seeking a survey of the mosque to find out signs of a temple there.

The Hindu side in the case has demanded that the mosque be shifted, which according to them has been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Ten different suits have been filed in courts of Mathura over the issue.

District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur on Thursday said while one of the parties wanted the disposal of the application seeking a survey first, the other wanted a ruling over the maintainability the case.

He said the court fixed July 11 as the date for next hearing in the case.

