New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) has introduced nitrous oxide sedation, popularly known as laughing gas, to make dental treatments painless, according to an official statement.

The Department of Comprehensive Dentistry has adopted the sedation technique to alleviate anxiety and discomfort during dental procedures, ensuring a stress-free and painless experience for patients, it said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Professor Found Dead in Washroom of Rented Apartment with Plastic Cover Around Neck, Investigation Underway.

Laughing gas is considered a safe and effective sedation method and is said to help patients remain calm and cooperative while staying conscious throughout the treatment.

On Monday, MAIDS organised a workshop on nitrous oxide sedation for the faculty, senior residents, and students of the institute.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Maha Kumbh Is Exceptional Opportunity for Prayagraj To Showcase Its Hospitality.

Experts like Dr Kunal Gupta, Director of CDC Gurugram, Dr Prabhleen Anand, Pediatric Dentist at Eastman Institute, London and Dr Gyanendra Kumar, Professor and In-charge of Comprehensive Dentistry, shared insights about the technique.

Dr Arundeep Kaur Lamba, Director-Principal of MAIDS, said that introducing the sedation machine would help uncooperative patients and enhance the performance of dental treatments.

The method is especially advantageous for children, adolescents, individuals with dental phobias, and those requiring extensive procedures, the statement claimed.

Laughing gas as an anesthetic is being used for centuries in dentistry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)