Deoria (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday called upon BJP workers to switch to "action mode" and start preparing for the 2027 assembly elections.

The senior BJP leader hit out at the Samajwadi Party over Sambhal violence and asked the Akhilesh Yadav-led party to merge with the Muslim League.

Addressing party workers at the District Panchayat Hall in Deoria, Maurya said, "Workers must begin working from today to ensure a strong BJP victory in 2027."

He also reiterated the party's slogan, "100 mein 60 hamara hai, baaki mein bantwara hai (Out of 100 votes, 60 are ours; in the remaining 40, we still have a share)."

Highlighting the growth opportunities in the party, Maurya said, "Even a booth-level worker in the BJP can rise to occupy top organisational or government positions."

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Maurya referred to its PDA (pichhde, Dalit, alpsankhyak) slogan, saying, "Akhilesh Yadav's PDA stands for 'Parivaar Development Party'."

In a post on X, Maurya said, "Looking at the behaviour of the Samajwadi Party, it should now merge with the Muslim League, or else change its name to 'Namazwadi Party'.

"It is certain that it will become a 'Samaptwadi Party' in 2027. Akhilesh Yadav ji, your speech given in the Lok Sabha today was a bundle of lies, which is against both your dignity and truth," he said.

"Not just me, but the entire Uttar Pradesh strongly opposes the vote bank politics being done by the director of 'Parivar Development Agency' and company in the Sambhal case," he added.

Maurya said any step taken in desperation to prevent the Muslim vote bank from slipping away is doomed to fail. With the power of democracy, achievements of the double engine government, hard work of the workers and blessings of the people, the BJP will repeat the historic victory of 2017 in 2027, he said.

"The BJP is the present, the BJP is the future. 'Ek hain to safe hain', 'ek hain to jeet hai' (If we are united then we are safe, if we are united then we will win)," he added.

He also lauded the recent bypoll results, saying, "The outcome in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath has reaffirmed the public's unwavering trust in the BJP. The results have shattered the arrogance of SP leaders as evident from the historic voting in favour of the BJP candidate in Kundarki."

Maurya reminisced the blessings of Devaraha Baba and the pivotal role they played in the Ram Mandir movement. Referring to the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he said, "We expect over 40 crore devotees to participate this time. Efforts are underway to make the event even more grand and divine."

In another post on social media platform X, Maurya detailed his meeting with party representatives and workers, where he discussed regional development projects and organisational strategies.

He urged everyone to contribute to make the Maha Kumbh a success and pledged to keep Prayagraj clean during the event.

Maurya also chaired a review meeting with senior district administrative officials to assess development projects, public welfare schemes, and law enforcement in Deoria.

