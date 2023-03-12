New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 85 and 27 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

