New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Due to persistent unavailability of sunlight, a cold day to severe cold day was the state of the weather in some parts of Delhi, East Rajasthan, northwest Rajasthan, Haryana and in isolated pockets over Punjab with maximum temperatures over North India's plains ranging from 12-18 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures recorded at various stations displayed a significant departure from the normal range for this time of year.

As per the available official data, Delhi's Palam and Safdarjung areas recorded maximum temperatures at 14.6°C and 15.2°C, respectively. Ayanagar followed closely at a maximum temperature of 15.8°C while Ridge and Lodhi Road recorded maximum temperatures at 14.6°C and 15.0 °C respectively.

Similarly, Chandigarh registered a maximum temperature of 16.2°C while neighbouring areas like Ambala, Hisar, and Rohtak noted temperatures at 12.4°C, 11.0°C, and 13.3°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Ludhiana, Patiala, and Amritsar witnessed maximum temperatures at 13.0°C, 13.3°C, and 9.2°C, respectively.

Rajasthan reported Ganganagar, Churu, Bikaner, Jaipur, Pilani and Bhilwara with maximum temperatures between 12.7°C and 18°C, marking departures from normal temperatures by -4.0°C to -9.0°C. (ANI)

