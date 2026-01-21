New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people of Manipur, acknowledging their contribution to India's progress. He highlighted the state's passion for sports, culture, and nature.

The PM expressed optimism for the future of the state as he posted on X, "On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2013801472178430265?s=20

The Prime Minister expressed his wishes for the state's continued development.

"This state's passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on the path of development in the times to come," the post read. In another post, he also praised Tripura for its blend of tradition and modernity, noting that its people are contributing to India's growth trajectory.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2013801723840585763?s=20

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. Tripura's journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity."

"The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields, and its people are adding momentum to India's growth trajectory. I pray that Tripura prospers significantly in the coming times," the post read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to the people of Manipur, calling the state their pride.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Statehood Day greetings to our sisters and brothers of Manipur. Blessed with a vibrant culture and talented people, Manipur has always been our pride. May the state reach new heights in the times to come."

Tripura and Manipur were granted the status of full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region Re-Organisation Act, 1971, on January 21, 1972. Before this, Tripura and Manipur were union territories. (ANI)

