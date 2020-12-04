New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted navy personnel on Navy Day and said the nation is proud of their commitment in protecting the country's maritime frontiers, securing trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

“On Navy Day, my greetings to our Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!,” Kovind tweeted.

