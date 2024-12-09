Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on Monday extended birthday greetings to senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi who turned 78 on Monday.

She is the longest-serving Congress president but has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons.

Also Read | 'Law and Order in Delhi Never Been So Bad Before': AAP Launches Scathing Attack on Centre and Amit Shah After Several Schools Received Bomb Threats.

"Heartiest congratulations to Congress' Parliamentary Party chief and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today and best wishes for her good health and long life. Heartiest congratulations to her family members and followers on this day too," Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav posted, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Sonia Gandhi on her birthday."

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

Yadav's SP was part of the opposition INDIA bloc along with the Congress and other parties. In the past, the two parties had tied up for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls. More recently, the Congress decided not to contest the bypolls to nine assembly seats and instead supported SP candidates.

The BSP on the other hand is officially aligned with neither the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Congress also greeted Gandhi through social media posts.

"The symbol of women power, Sonia Gandhi is an embodiment of service and dedication, synonymous with harmony and harmony and an embodiment of affection and sacrifice. Her personal and political life will always light the lamp of inspiration and show the path to all of us. May God give her a long, healthy and successful life. With congratulations and best wishes on your birthday!" it posted on X in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)