New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A proposal to rename old Hauz Qazi Chowk in the Walled City here was on Wednesday withdrawn after facing opposition from people on social media.

According to the proposal by AAP councillor Rakesh Kumar, the place was to be rechristened as 'Hari Chand Verma Chowk'.

A note issued by deputy commissioner on March 9 read "This is with reference to letter... dated 20.1.2022 issued by the Hon'ble Mayor, North DMC whereby anticipatory approval for naming of Hauz Qazi Chowk in Ward No. 86N, Ajmeri Gate, City SP Zone as 'Hari Chand Verma Chowk' was granted.

"In this regard, I am directed to communicate that Hon'ble Mayor has withdrawn aforesaid anticipatory approval with immediate effect," it said.

The proposal faced sharp reaction from many on social media, with netizens voicing their concern over the historical area which neighbours Chawri Bazar and Lal Kuan.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor had also opposed the move.

"It has come to my knowledge that on the proposal of councillor Rakesh Kumar, an anticipatory approval has been given to change Old Delhi's historical Hauz Qazi's name to Hari Chand Verma Chowk, which I strongly protest," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Hauz Qazi is a historical name with history associated with it, and as per law, the name cannot be changed, he added.

