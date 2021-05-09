Jammu, May 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday called upon the health institutions across the union territory to utilise the services of final year MBBS students for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild COVID-19 cases after due orientation and supervision of faculty.

In a communique to principals of government medical colleges of Jammu and Srinagar besides Sher-i-Kashmir Medical College and Hospital Bemina, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin has said a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 would be paid to all such final year MBBS students, under COVID-19 Emergency Response Package (ECRP) 2021-22 of the National Health Mission (NHM) J-K, who work for at least 100 days for COVID care in accordance with the notification issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo sanctioned contractual appointment of retired faculty members of government medical colleges (Jammu and Srinagar), SKIMS Soura and Bemina, and doctors of health services department who are within 70 years of age as on June 1.

Dulloo said the decision was taken in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases and with a view to augment the efforts of the administration in the fight against the pandemic.

“The salary of the contractual appointees in both the cases shall be the last salary drawn minus pension and commuted portion of pension. The engagement shall be for a period of one year or till further orders, whichever is earlier. The posts for these engagements shall be deemed to have been created,” Dulloo said in his order.

He asked the willing faculty members and doctors to join immediately before the heads of the institutions or departments concerned, preferably within a period of next seven days.

