Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has written to Central Waqf Council (CWC) demanding a CBI inquiry into the demolition of religious structures in Telangana Secretariat Complex.

Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesperson, MBT said that on one side, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) issued a statement that both the religious structures were demolished by mistake but his own party leaders in a press statement said that the Chief Minister had a discussion the demolition plan with the religious leaders of both communities before taking it up.

"The statements are self-contradictory," he said.

In a letter, Khan said a full team of CWC members should be sent to see "as to what happened to two masjids" and also pass a necessary resolution in the CWC meeting for a CBI inquiry to "unearth the truth and punish KCR and all those involved in the demolition of these two masjids in Telangana Secretariat Complex".

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said earlier that Telangana Waqf Board failed in its duty by not passing a resolution against the demolition of a mosque in Secretariat complex.

"It's been reported that Telangana Waqf Board held a meeting but did not even pass a resolution against the demolition of two masjids in secretariat complex. The board chairman completely failed in discharging his statutory duty to protect auqaaf. A competent person must head the board," he said in a tweet.

Owaisi had condemned the demolition of a mosque and a temple inside the Secretariat building. He had demanded the arrest of the contractor for demolition.

The Telangana State Government authorities started demolishing all the blocks in the secretariat from July 6 after High Court gave clearance on the construction of the new secretariat.

The ruling TRS Government had decided to construct a new secretariat complex after demolishing the existing secretariat. The new secretariat will be constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore. In June 2019 Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had laid the Foundation stone for construction of a new secretariat. (ANI)

