Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has removed 12,963 defacements, including 3,815 posters and 3,320 banners, across the Union Territory to implement the Election Commission's model code of conduct in letter and spirit.

After the imposition of the model code of conduct (MCC) on March 16, when the Election Commission announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections, the poll machinery in Jammu and Kashmir swung into action to ensure that the apex poll body's guidelines are followed, the officials said.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail: AAP Leader Meets Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Kejriwal After Coming Out of Prison (Watch Video).

Under the supervision of the chief electoral officer, flying squads and MCC teams removed 12,963 defacements from government, public and private properties across all the 20 districts of the Union Territory (UT), they said.

A total of 680 wall writings, 3,815 posters, 3,320 banners and 5,148 related materials were removed, they said.

Also Read | Tesla Coming to India: Tesla Motors’ Team to Scout Locations in India for USD 2-3 Billion Electric Car Plant.

The removal process was carried out by 357 district MCC teams along with the flying squad teams to ensure that no political advertisement at the expense of the public exchequer is displayed prominently during the restricted period, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)