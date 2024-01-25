New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): In view of the recently held Pran Pratishtha ceremony and the coming Republic Day celebrations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has appointed nodal officials in 12 zones for graceful disposal of national flag and religious flags, the MCD said

Religious Flags and National Flags are being used for celebrations.

"To avoid disrespect to the National Flags/religious flags MCD has appointed Nodal officials in its zones for the proper graceful disposal of national flags and Religious Flags. Accordingly, all RWAs, MTAs, institutions and the public at large are requested to deposit these flags at the Sanitary Inspector's office or identified locations in their respective areas, the MCD said in a statement.

MCD has appointed 22 officials in Najafgarh Zone, 14 in City SP Zone, 24 in South Zone, 16 in Narela Zone, 15 in Keshavpuram Zone, 25 in West Zone, 15 in Civil Lines Zone, 35 in Shahdara North Zone, 23 in Rohini Zone, 26 in Central Zone, 13 in Karol Bagh zone and 27 in Shahdara South Zone for proper graceful disposal of National and Religious flags.

Further, the citizens can also lodge their complaints at centralised no. 155305 and MCD 311 App for proper disposal of National and Religious flags. (ANI)

