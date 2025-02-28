New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has clarified that all property owners and occupiers must pay property tax as per existing laws, dismissing any claims of exemptions for Delhi residents.

This announcement comes after the MCD received multiple inquiries from the public regarding their obligations to pay property tax.

MCD said that all property owners and occupiers are required to pay property tax as per existing laws, and no exemption has been granted, said a press statement from MCD on Friday.

MCD has received multiple inquiries from the public regarding whether they are still obligated to pay property tax. MCD reaffirms that property tax remains payable by all occupiers/owners, and no changes have been made to its applicability.

Property tax is a major source of revenue for MCD, contributing one-fourth of its total earnings. As part of its annual budgetary process, MCD determines the levy of taxes and duties each year.

The tax structure for FY 2024-25 was finalized in February 2024 when the budget was passed. Similarly, in its meeting on February 13, 2025, MCD decided on taxes and duties for FY 2025-26.

MCD is facing financial challenges, with over Rs 14,000 crore in outstanding dues, including pending payments for municipal employees' salaries, retirement benefits, and contractor dues. Without financial stability and accountability, MCD will struggle to maintain essential civic services, such as Sanitation and cleanliness, Maintenance of streets, roads, and drainage systems

Given these financial constraints, there is neither a legal nor a financial basis to waive property tax payments.

MCD urges all property owners and occupiers to file their property tax returns on a self-assessment basis on or before 31st March 2025 and ensure payment of their property tax for the current Financial Year without further delay to avoid penal action. (ANI)

