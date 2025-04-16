India News | MCD Invites E-tenders for Surface Parking, Targets Rs 9.14 Crore Annual Revenue

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited e-tenders under a fresh monthly licence fee structure for 32 authorised surface parking lots across the city, claiming it would generate an annual revenue of Rs 9.14 crore.

The parking sites are located in Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, RK Puram, Kashmere Gate, Saraswati Marg, Shaheen Bagh, and others.

Also Read | ICAI CA Exam Admit Card 2025 Out at eservices.icai.org: Hall Ticket for CA Inter and Final May Examinations Released, Know Steps To Download.

The Reserved Monthly License Fee (RMLF) varies depending on the location and capacity of each surface parking site. For instance, the site in Jahangirpuri has a license fee of Rs 48,000, while the covered drain parking site at Sudarshan Park is priced at Rs 7,99,733.

The site in Civil Lines has a monthly licence fee of Rs 1,28,000, in Pitampura, it is Rs 37,332, in Punjabi Bagh, Rs 2,70,876, and in Shalimar Bagh, Rs 48,000.

Also Read | 'Concerned Over Violence': Supreme Court Posts Further Hearing on Waqf (Amendment) Act Challenge Pleas for April 17.

This move is expected to generate approximately Rs 9.14 crore annually and around Rs 76.2 lakh monthly.

An MCD official said that the pricing of the parking sites depends on the location, capacity, and trends from previous years.

Bidders for these sites will be responsible for ensuring orderly parking operations, deployment of staff, maintaining the site, and collecting user fees.

"The allotment will be done through a competitive bidding process. Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria and submit all required documents along with the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD)," the official said.

The civic body said that the license for each parking site will be allotted initially for one year, which is extendable by another year, subject to satisfactory performance and approval from the authority.

The MCD has specified that no bidder will be awarded more than five parking sites.

Successful bidders must begin operations within seven days of the issuance of the Letter of Intent (LoI).

Licensees will be responsible for installing proper signage and CCTV cameras, deployment of trained staff in uniform, issuance of printed parking slips or digital receipts, and ensuring cleanliness and order.

Licensees will not be allowed to sublet the site or engage in any unauthorised activity.

The civic body has also emphasised that overcharging, refusal to issue receipts, or misbehaviour by staff will attract penalties or cancellation of the licence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)