New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Mayor Shelly Oberoi will soon visit all zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to review the ground situation, officials said on Thursday.

She held a meet on Thursday with deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the zones and took stock of the conditions there, they said.

A statement issued by her office said the AAP-led government is in a "mission mode" and that she will review the ground situation of all municipal zones herself.

In the next two weeks, Oberoi will be visiting each zone to "personally check the situation on the ground", the statement said.

She also praised the vision and model of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in creating a “better and more livable Delhi", it said.

The mayor also expressed her commitment towards making this vision a reality.

“We will leave no stone unturned in transforming the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government, including mohalla clinics, improvement in public transport, and focus on developing models of education and healthcare, are making a significant impact on the quality of life of the people of Delhi," she was quoted as saying in the statement.

During the meeting with zonal DCs, Oberoi expressed her commitment to ensure that each zone is well-maintained and provided with necessary resources.

She emphasised that her office is working towards fulfilling MCD's mandate to provide quality services to the citizens of Delhi.

“We will develop a model of municipal governance as well and show the world the real potential of MCD that was under neglect till now," the mayor said.

Oberoi, an AAP councillor, emphasised that the civic body is committed to "work in sync with the Delhi government" to ensure that the city remains a vibrant and dynamic city which meets the needs of its citizens.

She was elected as Delhi's new mayor on February 22 in a mayoral poll that was held over two months after the December 4 municipal election.

