Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) has been conferred the prestigious AICTE Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award 2020, in a virtual award ceremony presided over by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

MCEME has been awarded for being adjudged overall second among All Technical Institutions under the pan-India umbrella of AICTE for academic excellence and establishing innovative standards of technical education, the Government of India said in a release.

"MCEME has also been effectively contributing to the social cause of not only supporting the migrants, organising blood donations camps, providing facilities for establishing quarantine centre but also donations of masks and PPE to COVID warriors. In addition, MCEME was also adjudged second in the category of spreading awareness during COVID-19 times," the government added.

AICTE Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Awards (USVA) are conferred annually by AICTE to honour the technical institutions for outstanding contribution to the academic, technical, social development in particular and nation-building in general. (ANI)

